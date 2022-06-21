Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 1.4% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after buying an additional 828,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after buying an additional 480,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,269,624,000 after buying an additional 388,758 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,262,000 after buying an additional 150,627 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.83.

NYSE:BDX opened at $235.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $231.46 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.50.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

