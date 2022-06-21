Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,649,000 after purchasing an additional 102,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 27.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 74.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ABB by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABB shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

