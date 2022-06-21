Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,625,000 after purchasing an additional 195,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,439,000 after purchasing an additional 164,587 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $395.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $398.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.92. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.05 and a 1-year high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.38.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

