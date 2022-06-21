Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 6,311 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 183.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 36,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $274.69 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

