Strid Group LLC Sells 1,404 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Strid Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Strid Group LLC owned 0.64% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTRB. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $41.48.

