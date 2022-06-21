Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Has $26,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 135.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $3.18 on Tuesday, reaching $92.06. 53,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,827. The company has a market cap of $136.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.01 and a 200-day moving average of $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

