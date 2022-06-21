T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $106.68 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.67 and its 200 day moving average is $149.89.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

