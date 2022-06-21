TaaS Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (TAAS)

TaaS (TAAS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,879.42 or 1.00073056 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002397 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

