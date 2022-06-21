Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.31 Million

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tachyon Protocol alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000327 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004136 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00088480 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tachyon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tachyon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tachyon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tachyon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.