TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for approximately 1.9% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

TRP stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.21. 66,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,015. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average is $53.21. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 109.51%.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.