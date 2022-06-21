TELUS (NYSE:TU) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TU. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of TELUS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.95.

TELUS stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in TELUS by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,304,609 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,028,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783,876 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in TELUS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,791,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $674,559,000 after acquiring an additional 113,279 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TELUS by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,930,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $617,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,587 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TELUS by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $475,379,000 after acquiring an additional 755,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

