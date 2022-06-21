Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $674.00 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $608.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $801.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $905.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $698.53 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

