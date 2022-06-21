Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEVA. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 167,556 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,225,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,277 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

