Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Lifted by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $153.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.93. The company has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.10 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

