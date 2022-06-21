TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.25.
TGTX opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $583.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 379,122 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.