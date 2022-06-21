TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.25.

TGTX opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $583.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. Research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 379,122 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

