The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,414 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 1.6% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

BA opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.23. The stock has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $252.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

