The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,291 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 448.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 21,463 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 963 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.70. 118,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,494,200. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.23. The company has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $252.30.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.