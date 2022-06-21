The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Lifted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $139,544,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average is $80.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.21.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

