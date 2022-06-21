The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.0% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 31,802 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.21.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.37. 121,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,739,454. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

