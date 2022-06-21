The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,700 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.57) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.30) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.90) target price on Diageo in a research note on Friday. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($56.34) target price on Diageo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($47.77) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,072.94 ($49.89).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,537.50 ($43.33) on Friday. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,110 ($50.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The company has a market capitalization of £80.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,754.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,777.36.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,007 ($49.08) per share, for a total transaction of £8,254.42 ($10,110.75). Insiders have purchased 662 shares of company stock worth $2,479,638 over the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

