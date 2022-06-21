The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. Timken has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average is $63.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.41%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

