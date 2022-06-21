The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828,929 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.4% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $50,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,049 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $57.59. 82,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283,939. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.54. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

