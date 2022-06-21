Tidal Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $345,432.74 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $345,432.74 and approximately $483,273.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

