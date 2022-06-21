Toncoin (TON) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.32 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00005241 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $5.96 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.53 or 0.01110122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004832 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00107920 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00080853 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013397 BTC.

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

