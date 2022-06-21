TopBidder Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (BID)

TopBidder (BID) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. TopBidder has a market capitalization of $880,299.48 and approximately $10.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TopBidder has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One TopBidder coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004844 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,625.29 or 0.99997022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00129418 BTC.

TopBidder Profile

TopBidder (BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling TopBidder

