Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRMLF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$87.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$87.25 to C$90.50 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

TRMLF stock opened at $52.32 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $63.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

