Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock traded up $5.43 on Tuesday, reaching $194.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,803. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.56.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

