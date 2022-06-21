Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 151.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.06% of Transocean worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Transocean by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,475,694 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $89,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,778,425 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 643,025 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,548,348 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,031 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 175.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,078,847 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 174,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Transocean news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,887,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RIG shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

RIG stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

