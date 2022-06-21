Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.39. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $28.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 72.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 83,400 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after buying an additional 28,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 70.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,619 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

