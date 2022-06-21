Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.
Shares of TPH stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.39. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $28.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 72.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 83,400 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after buying an additional 28,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 70.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,619 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
