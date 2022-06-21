Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPH. B. Riley cut Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.39. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after acquiring an additional 329,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,469 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,337,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,175,000 after acquiring an additional 38,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,916,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after acquiring an additional 341,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,052,000 after acquiring an additional 385,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

