Trumpcoin Reaches Market Cap of $340,950.41 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trumpcoin has traded down 69.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trumpcoin Profile

Trumpcoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

