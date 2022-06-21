TrustSwap (SWAP) One Day Volume Tops $964,143.00

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $19.84 million and $964,143.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrustSwap Profile

SWAP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,164 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

