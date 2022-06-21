Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 7,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,855,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TYL traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.03. 1,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,421. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $300.85 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.92.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

