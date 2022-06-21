UBS Group Boosts Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Price Target to €1.15

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from €1.10 ($1.16) to €1.15 ($1.21) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BNDSF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. AlphaValue cut shares of Banco de Sabadell from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Banco de Sabadell from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €0.73 ($0.77) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.95) to €0.95 ($1.00) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.88.

Shares of BNDSF stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

