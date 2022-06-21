Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $41,094.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.75 or 0.01355561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00078171 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.38 or 0.00493010 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.