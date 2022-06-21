Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Boosted by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,644 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.23.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $206.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.47.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

