Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC reduced its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Unity Software by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Unity Software by 801.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,428 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,246,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,021,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.64.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $225,021.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,633,482.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,621 shares of company stock worth $2,619,386 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:U traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 115,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,091. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.30. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 2.74.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

