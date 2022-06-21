USDK (USDK) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.78 Million

USDK (USDK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.78 million and approximately $18.28 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.63 or 0.01362977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00079016 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.38 or 0.00492496 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

