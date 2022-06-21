Validity Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.45 Million (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Validity has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and $1.08 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00006795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,603,015 coins and its circulating supply is 4,600,274 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.