VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Acquired by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMLC. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,400,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,477,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,372,000 after purchasing an additional 220,250 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,845,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,089,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,347,000 after acquiring an additional 104,925 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 590,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 102,719 shares during the period.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

EMLC stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $31.61.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.