Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after purchasing an additional 533,829 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,987,000. VPR Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,235,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,822,000 after buying an additional 296,662 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.41. 85,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,672. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.22. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

