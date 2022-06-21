Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Increased by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 235,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 62,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,225,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49.

