Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 9.6% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $26,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.