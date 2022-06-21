Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Trimmed by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.68. 134,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,346,564. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.76. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

