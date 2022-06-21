Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,376,000 after buying an additional 34,823 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 271,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,919,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.19. 30,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,822. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

