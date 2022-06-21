Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Raised by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,392.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,389,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.13. The company had a trading volume of 61,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,998. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

