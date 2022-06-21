Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s 2nd Largest Position

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 15.5% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after buying an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. Hernani LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 944,931 shares in the last quarter.
VTI opened at $183.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
- Quest Diagnostic Stock is Ready to Move Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- PEG Ratio Pegs These 3 Stocks as Long-Term Buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.