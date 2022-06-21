Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lifted by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $42,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,004,000 after buying an additional 56,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after acquiring an additional 330,335 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $186.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

