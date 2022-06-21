Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after buying an additional 64,505 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.06. The company had a trading volume of 27,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,391. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $83.24 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day moving average is $98.99.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.