Venus Market Cap Reaches $61.49 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Venus has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $5.05 or 0.00023644 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $61.49 million and approximately $14.44 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,378.91 or 1.00045722 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00033135 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001417 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

